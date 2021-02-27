Oubre posted 27 points (11-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists to help the Warriors to a 130-121 victory over Charlotte on Friday.

Oubre has struggled with his shot at times this season, but that wasn't the case Friday as the wingman found the net on all but four of his 15 field-goal attempts. The point total was Oubre's highest since his 40-point outburst Feb. 4, and he has now finished in double figures in 15 straight games. After a slow start to his first campaign with Golden State, Oubre has come on to push his season per-game averages to 15.5 points and 6.0 boards.