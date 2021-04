Oubre (wrist) will be available Monday but he will come off the bench, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Oubre missed the last five games, but he's available to make his return. The team will continue to start Kent Bazemore for this game, and it's unclear whether that could be a permanent change. Oubre may see a slight decrease from his season average of 32.8 minutes per game in the bench role.