Oubre (wrist) will play Thursday against the Clippers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-olf missed the final two games of the season's first half with a wrist sprain, but he's ready to go coming out of the All-Star break. Oubre had a rough start to the season with his shot, but over his past 16 games he's averaging 19.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from deep.