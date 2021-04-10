Oubre will not play Saturday against the Rockets due to a sore left wrist.
Oubre landed hard on his left wrist after a dunk in Friday's loss to the Wizards and will miss his first game since March 4. As a result, Kent Bazemore, Damion Lee and Jordan Poole could see increased run at small forward for the Warriors. Oubre's next chance to return will come Monday against Denver.
