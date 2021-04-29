Oubre (wrist) will not play Thursday against Minnesota, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Oubre will be sidelined for at least one game after he tweaked his wrist during Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks. Kent Bazemore will likely be looking at an increased workload in Thursday's game.
