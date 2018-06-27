Warriors' Kendrick Nunn: Joining Warriors for summer league

Nunn will participate in summer league with the Warriors, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Nunn, who spent his senior collegiate campaign at Oakland, went undrafted during the 2018 NBA Draft. Last year, he started in 26 of his 30 appearances, averaging 25.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three.