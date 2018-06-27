Warriors' Kendrick Nunn: Joining Warriors for summer league
Nunn will participate in summer league with the Warriors, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Nunn, who spent his senior collegiate campaign at Oakland, went undrafted during the 2018 NBA Draft. Last year, he started in 26 of his 30 appearances, averaging 25.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three.
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...