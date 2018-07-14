Warriors' Kendrick Nunn: Produces team-high scoring once again in SL loss

Nunn posted 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four steals and two assists across 31 minutes in Friday's 69-67 LVSL consolation round loss to the Kings.

The Warriors have shuffled their starting lineup around a bit during the Summer League but Nunn has been a mainstay at the two and has looked every bit the part with five solid outings. An undrafted graduate of Oakland, he'd certainly like to stay in town for work in Oracle Arena's last year as the home for the Warriors. While Golden State is stacked at every position, they could use some backcourt depth. Nunn could possibly earn a training camp invite based on his SL results.