Warriors' Kendrick Nunn: Provides team-high 18 points
Nunn collected a team-high 18 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a swat across 27 minutes during Friday's 77-71 Las Vegas Summer League victory over the Clippers.
Nunn went unselected during this year's draft after spending his senior campaign at Oakland last season, generating 25.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals while drilling 39.4 percent of his threes. He flashed both his offensive and defensive potential during Friday's outing, and will look to continue doing so throughout summer league in hopes of landing a final roster spot with the defending NBA Champions.
