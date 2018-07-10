Warriors' Kendrick Nunn: Scores team-high 10 in summer league loss

Nunn scored 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding two rebounds, a steal and a block in 20 minutes during Monday's 91-71 summer league loss to the Mavericks.

The 10 points actually tied for the team lead in a poor overall showing by the Warriors' summer league squad, which was missing a couple of key players due to injury. Nunn is trying to make a good impression on NBA scouts after going undrafted this year coming out of college, but he'll need to show a more consistent jumper if he's going to earn any minutes outside of the G-League this season.