Warriors' Kendrick Nunn: Scores team-high 10 in summer league loss
Nunn scored 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding two rebounds, a steal and a block in 20 minutes during Monday's 91-71 summer league loss to the Mavericks.
The 10 points actually tied for the team lead in a poor overall showing by the Warriors' summer league squad, which was missing a couple of key players due to injury. Nunn is trying to make a good impression on NBA scouts after going undrafted this year coming out of college, but he'll need to show a more consistent jumper if he's going to earn any minutes outside of the G-League this season.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...