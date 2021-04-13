Bazemore closed with 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 116-107 victory over the Nuggets.

Bazemore remained in the starting lineup with Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist) missing his second straight game. The veteran is more than capable of serving as an NBA starter and while he is not as spritely as he once was, he is worth a look in standard leagues, at least until Oubre makes it back to the court.