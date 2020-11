Bazemore signed a one-year deal with the Warriors on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old began his career in Golden State back in 2012 as an undrafted free agent, but he averaged only 5.1 minutes in his 105 games with the team. Bazemore appeared in 68 games between the Trail Blazers and Kings last season, averaging 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 34.4 percent on three-point attempts.