Bazemore recorded nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 21 minutes during Sunday's 106-105 win over the Raptors.

Sunday's effort was Bazemore's best of the season, and he's been a steady contributor for the Warriors lately. Over the past six games, the veteran is averaging 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 18.8 minutes. He's only an option in deep fantasy formats, however.