Bazemore tallied 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in Thursday's 118-97 win over the Thunder.

Thanks to Bazemore, the impact of Kelly Oubre's absence has been kept to a minimum. Although a short stay in COVID-19 protocols halted his solid run, he returned with two double-doubles. Two tepid outings followed those games, but he was able to ramp the offensive production back up in Thursday's lopsided affair.