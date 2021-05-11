Bazemore tallied 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 119-116 win over the Jazz.

The 31-year-old bounced back from Saturday's five-point effort to post his 14th double-digit scoring output of the season. Bazemore's scoring production has been inconsistent as of late, but he's quietly producing top-125 fantasy numbers over his last seven games, a span in which he's averaged 9.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 30.1 minutes. The ninth-year guard will look to help make it four wins in a row for the Warriors Tuesday at home against the second-seeded Suns.