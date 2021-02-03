Bazemore posted 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in a loss to Boston on Tuesday.

Bazemore played less than 20 minutes for the seventh straight game, but he found a way to make an impact with across-the-board contributions, including a season-high 10 points. The veteran's output has been limited by playing only 15.2 minutes per contest on the campaign, though his per-36 stats (12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks) suggest he can still contribute when given the opportunity.