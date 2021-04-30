Bazemore finished with 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 126-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bazemore moved straight back into the starting lineup upon returning from a three-game absence. He picked up where he left off in this one, doing a bit of everything while also recording his first double-double of the season. Kelly Oubre is a chance to miss additional time with an ongoing wrist injury and if that is indeed the case, Bazemore should then be rostered in most formats moving forward.