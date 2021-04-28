Bazemore (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to start Thursday's contest against the Timberwolves, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bazemore has completed his journey through the league's health and safety protocols and will be available Thursday after missing three straight games. He started seven straight games before entering protocols, and he averaged 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in those contests.