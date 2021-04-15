Bazemore notched 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 147-109 win over the Thunder on Wednesday.

Bazemore received the start and played well in his 21 minutes, as Kelly Oubre (wrist) missed his third straight game Wednesday. Since taking over Oubre's role, the 31-year-old is averaging 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 29.7 minutes of action. The forward has shot exceptionally well from deep, making 2.3 three-pointers per game with 53.8 percent accuracy in the last three games.