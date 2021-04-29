Bazemore will start Thursday's game against Minnesota.
Bazemore will rejoin the starting five after missing the last three games while in the league's health and safety protocols. He could see an increased workload Thursday with Kelly Oubre (wrist) on the sidelines.
