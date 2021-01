Bazemore logged eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes in Friday's 123-98 loss to Portland.

Bazemore didn't appear in either of the Warriors' last two games, but he played a season-high 17 minutes in Friday's blowout loss. He hasn't played a significant role for Golden State to begin the year, averaging just 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 11.0 minutes per game.