Bazemore recorded 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six steals, three assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the Wizards.

While making his sixth straight start in Monday's win over the 76ers, Bazemore saw just 14 minutes with Kelly Oubre returning from a sprained wrist, but the former benefited from a sharp uptick in playing time with Damion Lee (toe) sidelined. Bazemore took full advantage of Lee's absence, coming through with efficient scoring and huge production in the defensive categories. While this sort of stat line is certain to turn some heads, it bears mentioning that Bazemore held more modest averages of 10.2 points (on 44 percent shooting from the field), 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 26.3 minutes over his prior six starts. And if Lee is able to return for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Bazemore is likely to see his minutes take a hit to some extent.