Bazemore erupted for 26 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in Wednesday's overtime win over the Heat.

This was easily Bazemore's best game in a few years, as he turned back the clock and took advantage of increased opportunity with Draymond Green (ankle) sitting out. The Warriors trusted the veteran in crunch time, as he played 38 minutes and drilled four three-pointers, in addition to pulling down a couple of key offensive rebounds late in the game. Bazemore may have worked his way into a more consistent role off the bench, though he'll likely take a step back when Green is back in the lineup.