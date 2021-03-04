Bazemore will start Wednesday's game at Portland, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 31-year-old will make his first start of the season with Kelly Oubre (wrist) unavailable Wednesday. Bazemore is averaging 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.5 minutes this season, but he figures to see more playing time versus the Trail Blazers.