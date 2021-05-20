Bazemore notched 10 points (3-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five steals, four rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers.

Even though Bazemore's woeful in-bound pass denied the Warriors the chance of tying the game in the final possession of the contest, the veteran forward provided decent numbers across the board while starting for the 18th game in a row. Even though Bazemore has scored in double digits in four of his last five games, he's also recorded two or more steals in four straight appearances. He's averaging 10.6 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range in that stretch.