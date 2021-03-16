Bazemore has averaged 2.5 points and 1.0 rebounds across 12.5 minutes per game over the last four contests.

Bazemore drew a start during the Warriors' first game of March, posting 12 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 31 minutes against the Trail Blazers. However, with the team healthier, he's reverted back to his usual, small role. The veteran is seeing his fewest minutes per game since his 2013-14 sophomore season.