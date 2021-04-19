Bazemore will start Monday at Philadelphia despite Kelly Oubre (wrist) returning to action, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Oubre was sidelined the past five games by a sprained wrist, but Bazemore will continue to start despite his return. Bazemore averaged 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes during that stretch, though workload still figures to take a hit with Oubre back in the rotation.
