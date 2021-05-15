Bazemore accumulated 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 125-122 win over the Pelicans.

The 31-year-old has scored double-digit points over his last three games, a span in which he's averaging 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.3 steals while shooting 52.6 percent from the field. Bazemore has started the last 16 games for the Warriors and has helped elevate Golden State on the defensive end. He'll look to end his season on a high note Sunday at home against the Grizzlies.