Bazemore logged 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes Saturday in a 134-132 loss to the Mavericks.

Bazemore made use of his team-high 23 minutes, scoring 20 points for the first time since Feb. 22 against the Clippers. He can prove to be an adequate fantasy asset when given the playing time. Unfortunately, Bazemore only averaged 3.1 PPG on the road before Saturday and is not expected to score on a consistent basis.