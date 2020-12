Bazemore totaled 13 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and five rebounds in 18 minutes during Saturday's 107-105 victory over the Nuggets.

Bazemore is going to be a key piece off the bench for the Warriors this season, proving a scoring punch as well as an ability to defend at a more than adequate level. However, from a fantasy perspective, he is unlikely to be a regular fixture in standard formats.