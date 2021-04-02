Bazemore logged six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in a 116-109 loss Thursday to the Heat.

Bazemore is averaging 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 15.8 minutes per game over the team's last eight games. With the Warriors lacking depth in the backcourt, the veteran has been a consistent option throughout the season, making a career-best 45.7 percent of shots from the field. That being said, he's only attempting an average of five shots per game as he continues to be a limited role player.