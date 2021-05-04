Bazemore accumulated nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 123-108 win over the Pelicans.

The 31-year-old has been posting solid all-around numbers over his past three games since returning from a three-game absence due to health and safety protocols, averaging 8.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 2.3 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.3 blocks. Bazemore has started the past three games for the Warriors, which is a trend that should continue as long as Kelly Oubre (wrist) remains on the sidelines.