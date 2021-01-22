Bazemore recorded eight points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 14 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Knicks.

Bazemore continues to receive limited run off the bench -- he hasn't exceeded 21 minutes in a contest this season -- but he was able to come through with a solid all-around stat line against New York. The veteran has yet to post double-digit points or rebounds in any game this season, so he isn't likely to be a fantasy asset unless a larger role opens up for him.