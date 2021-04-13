Bazemore will start Monday's game against Denver.
Bazemore will receive his second start in a row while Kelly Oubre (wrist) remains on the sidelines. In his last start, Bazemore posted nine points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 32 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Kent Bazemore: Starting for injured Oubre•
-
Warriors' Kent Bazemore: Perfect from beyond arc•
-
Warriors' Kent Bazemore: Shoots efficiently in loss•
-
Warriors' Kent Bazemore: Remains in small role•
-
Warriors' Kent Bazemore: Receives spot start•
-
Warriors' Kent Bazemore: Puts up 26-8-3-3 in win•