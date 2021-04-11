Bazemore will start Saturday's contest against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
With Kelly Oubre (wrist) sidelined after a hard fall, Bazemore will get the nod for just the second time this season. In his previous start, he posted 12 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 31 minutes.
