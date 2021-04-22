Bazemore recorded 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six steals, three assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.

The 31-year-old bounced back from Monday's two-point dud to post his most efficient fantasy line of the season. Before Wednesday's explosion, Bazemore was averaging just 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.6 minutes over his last seven games. The ninth-year guard has started the past seven contests, so feel free to stream him in deeper formats if you need three-pointers and steals.