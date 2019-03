Durant (rest) is not listed on the Warriors' injury report ahead of Saturday's game versus the 76ers.

No surprise here, as Durant sat out Thursday's loss to the Magic for rest purposes. The absence was his first of the season. Expect him to be back in the starting lineup and resuming his usual role with the team. The perennial All-Star is averaging 27.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.2 blocks, and 1.9 triples across 35.5 minutes per game this season.