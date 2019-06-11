Warriors' Kevin Durant: Achilles injury confirmed
Durant suffered an Achilles injury and will undergo an MRI Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
A truly devastating blow for the Warriors and NBA fans alike as Durant only managed to log 12 minutes in Game 5 after missing the previous nine postseason contests. Look for more confirmation as to the extent of the injury to come Tuesday after he undergoes the MRI. Should he be ruled out for Game 6, look for Andre Igudola to likely return to the starting rotation, with the Warriors forced to rely heavily upon some combination of Jonas Jerebko, Alfonzo McKinne, Jordan Bell and Andrew Bogut off the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will not return in Game 5•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play in Game 5•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Plans to play in Game 5•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will be game-time call•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Officially questionable for Game 5•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Practicing Sunday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...