Warriors' Kevin Durant: Achilles injury confirmed

Durant suffered an Achilles injury and will undergo an MRI Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

A truly devastating blow for the Warriors and NBA fans alike as Durant only managed to log 12 minutes in Game 5 after missing the previous nine postseason contests. Look for more confirmation as to the extent of the injury to come Tuesday after he undergoes the MRI. Should he be ruled out for Game 6, look for Andre Igudola to likely return to the starting rotation, with the Warriors forced to rely heavily upon some combination of Jonas Jerebko, Alfonzo McKinne, Jordan Bell and Andrew Bogut off the bench.