Warriors' Kevin Durant: Acts as 'third wheel' once again
Durant mustered 22 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in the Warriors' 146-109 win over the Bulls on Friday.
Durant's final line was more than acceptable from a fantasy perspective, but it was a notch below those of fellow BIg Three members Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, who combined for 59 points. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old wing continues to offer excellent across-the-board production overall, and he's opened 2019 by averaging 25.3 points (on 51.5 percent shooting), 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across his first four games of the new year. While his usage will fluctuate at times depending on the involvement of his aforementioned pair of teammates, Durant remains about as sure a proposition as there is in any format.
