Warriors' Kevin Durant: All-around effort Saturday

Durant posted 25 points (9-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks across 29 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 win over the Nuggets.

Durant racked up his second seven-assist game of the year Saturday -- a mark he achieved 18 times last season. Also of note, he's stepped up his defense and three-point shooting this season, averaging 2.4 blocks and 3.0 threes per game coming into Saturday's contest -- significantly higher than his marks of 1.6 and 1.9 respectively during 2016-17. While it's doubtful he'll continue to drill nearly 50 percent of his looks from beyond the arc, the blocks could be here to stay.