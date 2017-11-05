Warriors' Kevin Durant: All-around effort Saturday

Durant posted 25 points (9-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks across 29 minutes during Saturday's 127-108 win over the Nuggets.

Durant racked up his second seven-assist game of the year Saturday -- a mark he achieved 18 times last season. Also of note, he's stepped up his defense and three-point shooting this season, averaging 2.4 blocks and 3.0 threes per game coming into Saturday's contest -- significantly higher than his marks of 1.6 and 1.9 respectively during 2016-17. While it's doubtful he'll continue to drill nearly 50 percent of his looks from beyond the arc, the blocks could be here to stay.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories