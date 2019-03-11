Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ankle injury doesn't look serious

Coach Steve Kerr downplayed Durant's ankle injury following Sunday's loss to Phoenix, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors diagnosed Durant with a bruised ankle, which forced him out of Sunday's game midway through the fourth quarter. It looks as though the injury is simply something that'll be handled on a day-to-day basis, with Kerr telling the media that it's "nothing serious." The team has not commented on Durant's availability going forward, but with two days off before Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Durant should have a decent chance to avoid missing any time.