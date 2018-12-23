Warriors' Kevin Durant: Another dominant showing
Durant poured in 29 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT) and racked up 12 rebounds, eight assists and a block over 37 minutes Saturday against Dallas.
Durant notched just his second double-double of the month, although he's been racking up points of late. He's totaled 22 or more points in each of his previous six contests and has offered up key contributions on the boards and by dishing out nearly six dimes per game in December. Durant will continue to serve as a top fantasy option Sunday against the Clippers.
