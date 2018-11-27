Warriors' Kevin Durant: Another explosive scoring haul
Durant totaled 49 points (16-33 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 40 minutes in the Warriors' 116-110 win over the Magic on Monday.
Durant's superhuman effort ensured a hard-fought home win for the Warriors. The perennial All-Star's three-point play with 1:19 left and a subsequent three-pointer with 22 seconds remaining were both critical to the victory and capped off what was a season-best performance on the scoreboard. Durant has now eclipsed 40 points in two straight for the first time this season, and he's also recorded multiple blocks in four consecutive contests. He'll look to make it a third straight lights-out effort when Golden State faces off with the Raptors in a marquee matchup Thursday night.
