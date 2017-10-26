Warriors' Kevin Durant: Another red-hot shooting effort in win

Durant provided 29 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Raptors.

His game-tying 26-foot three-point jumper with 1:02 remaining clawed the Warriors out of their final deficit of the contest and extended a particularly sharp two-game run from the field. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Durant is a blistering 20-for-35 (57.1 percent) from the floor in the last pair of contests, including 7-for-12 from behind the arc. He's providing his typically superb all-around production in the early going, boasting averages of 25.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.0 blocks through five contests.

