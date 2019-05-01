Warriors' Kevin Durant: Another stellar effort Tuesday
Durant ended with 29 points (9-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 victory over the Rockets.
Durant paced the Warriors with 29 points Tuesday, helping them to a 2-0 lead over the Rockets in their best of seven series. He continues to see big minutes which typically results in stellar production. He has been the man for the Warriors thus far and seems intent on guiding them to another shot at a championship. Both teams will now get a well-deserved rest before lining up for Game 3, to be held in Houston on Saturday.
