Warriors' Kevin Durant: Available to play
Durant (ribs) is available to play Tuesday against the Thunder.
No surprise here, as Durant's inclusion on Monday's injury report seemed to be precautionary all along. Expect Durant, who nearly went for a triple-double Sunday against Phoenix, to be available in full capacity Tuesday.
