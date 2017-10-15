Warriors' Kevin Durant: Back at practice Sunday

Durant (illness) returned to practice Sunday, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Durant was held out of Friday's preseason finale with an illness, but after having the weekend off for additional rest and recovery, he's back at practice and good to go moving forward. Look for Durant to be in the starting lineup as usual for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Rockets and he should take on a similar role to last season with the Warriors bringing back their same core of stars.