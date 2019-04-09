Warriors' Kevin Durant: Back to resting
Durant will rest Tuesday against the Pelicans, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
There has been some back-and-forth regarding Durant's availability. However, the final word is that he will sit out Tuesday. Alfonzo McKinnie should see an expanded role in Durant's place.
