Warriors' Kevin Durant: Below-average outing in win
Durant tallied 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block over 37 minutes Friday against the Cavaliers.
Durant didn't come close to his season scoring average (26.3 ppg), but he facilitated the basketball with ease against a much weaker Cavs defense. The 30-year-old's production has fallen off slightly over his team's previous 10 contests (19.3 ppg and 5.2 rpg) although he'll have three more contests to return to form before postseason play begins.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid in double-digit victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ejected in Tuesday's easy win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Shooting clinic in Wednesday's win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Spearheads team in Curry's absence•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid effort after personal tragedy•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Takes backseat to Splash Brothers•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...