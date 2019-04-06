Warriors' Kevin Durant: Below-average outing in win

Durant tallied 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block over 37 minutes Friday against the Cavaliers.

Durant didn't come close to his season scoring average (26.3 ppg), but he facilitated the basketball with ease against a much weaker Cavs defense. The 30-year-old's production has fallen off slightly over his team's previous 10 contests (19.3 ppg and 5.2 rpg) although he'll have three more contests to return to form before postseason play begins.