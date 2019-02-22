Warriors' Kevin Durant: Blocks seven shots in victory

Durant totaled 28 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven blocks, four assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 125-123 victory over the Kings.

Durant matched his career-high with seven blocked shots Thursday, helping the Warriors to a narrow two-point victory. Durant has had a quiet season when compared to his previous efforts but is still a top-10 player in standard formats. His defensive numbers have taken a hit thus far which has impacted his overall value. This performance may be enough to get things going on that end of the floor once more.