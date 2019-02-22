Warriors' Kevin Durant: Blocks seven shots in victory
Durant totaled 28 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven blocks, four assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 125-123 victory over the Kings.
Durant matched his career-high with seven blocked shots Thursday, helping the Warriors to a narrow two-point victory. Durant has had a quiet season when compared to his previous efforts but is still a top-10 player in standard formats. His defensive numbers have taken a hit thus far which has impacted his overall value. This performance may be enough to get things going on that end of the floor once more.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: MVP honors in All-Star Game win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Highly efficient in losing effort•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads all scorers with 28 points•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Puts team on shoulders in win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-double in Saturday's victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Inefficient from field•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...