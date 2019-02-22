Warriors' Kevin Durant: Blocks seven shots in victory

Durant totaled 28 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven blocks, four assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 125-123 victory over the Kings.

Durant matched his career-high with seven blocked shots Thursday, helping the Warriors to a narrow two-point victory. Durant has had a quiet season when compared to his previous efforts but is still a top-10 player in standard formats. His defensive numbers have taken a hit thus far which has impacted his overall value. This performance may be enough to get things going on that end of the floor once more.

More News
Our Latest Stories