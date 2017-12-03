Warriors' Kevin Durant: Cleared to play Sunday

Durant (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Heat, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Durant missed three consecutive games with an ankle injury, but has since returned and played 30 and 42 minutes, respectively, over the last two contests. He didn't appear to suffer any sort of aggravation and as expected, he's now been cleared for Sunday's matchup. Look for Durant to start as usual and the Warriors haven't announced any sort of restrictions, so fantasy owners can get him active.