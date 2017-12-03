Warriors' Kevin Durant: Cleared to play Sunday
Durant (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Heat, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Durant missed three consecutive games with an ankle injury, but has since returned and played 30 and 42 minutes, respectively, over the last two contests. He didn't appear to suffer any sort of aggravation and as expected, he's now been cleared for Sunday's matchup. Look for Durant to start as usual and the Warriors haven't announced any sort of restrictions, so fantasy owners can get him active.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Probable Sunday vs. Heat•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 25 points Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will give it a go Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable with ankle injury Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads team with 29 points in return from injury•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...